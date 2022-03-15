Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Raised to €18.10 at Morgan Stanley

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.03.

JRONY stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

