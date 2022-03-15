Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Raised to €18.10 at Morgan Stanley

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.03.

JRONY stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

