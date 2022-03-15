Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $32.86 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.18% and a net margin of 58.67%. On average, analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,080 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after buying an additional 70,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

