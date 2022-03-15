Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

LCTX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 838,759 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,082.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

