American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.27.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $234.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.31. American Tower has a 1-year low of $214.56 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

