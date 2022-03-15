Myers Industries (MYE) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Myers Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myers Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $510.37 million $36.77 million 22.85 Myers Industries Competitors $2.56 billion $162.40 million 21.02

Myers Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Myers Industries. Myers Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Myers Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myers Industries’ competitors have a beta of 2.16, suggesting that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 4.19% 15.58% 7.06% Myers Industries Competitors 4.93% 1.57% 4.83%

Dividends

Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Myers Industries pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Myers Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myers Industries Competitors 115 658 778 37 2.46

Myers Industries presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.70%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 40.75%. Given Myers Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Myers Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Myers Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded by Louis Myers and Meyer Myers in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

