Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$53.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

AGGZF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

