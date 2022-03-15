Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,816.86

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,816.86 ($36.63) and traded as high as GBX 2,862 ($37.22). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,858 ($37.17), with a volume of 281,512 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($33.81) to GBX 2,675 ($34.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,864.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,816.86.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($36.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($64,917.33).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

