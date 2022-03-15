AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Up 33.6% in February

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.