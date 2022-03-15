Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAME opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.11. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

