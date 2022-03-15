StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APAC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

