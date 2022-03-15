MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSE:ML opened at $1.90 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.