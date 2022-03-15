NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post sales of $234.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.06 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $317.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

