John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $334.99

Shares of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.99 ($4.36) and traded as high as GBX 526 ($6.84). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.84), with a volume of 323,858 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNZS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($5.86) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £483.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 414.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 334.99.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.