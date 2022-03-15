Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will report $28.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.15 billion and the lowest is $25.25 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $14.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $115.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $133.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.94 billion to $81.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

