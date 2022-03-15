NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,696.80

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,696.80 ($100.09) and traded as low as GBX 6,143.90 ($79.89). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,282 ($81.69), with a volume of 267,217 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($121.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.43) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($124.84) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($114.19).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,115.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,696.80. The company has a market capitalization of £8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($100.85) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($129,989.53).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

