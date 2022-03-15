4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,844.28

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,844.28 ($36.99) and traded as low as GBX 2,765 ($35.96). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,790 ($36.28), with a volume of 27,651 shares trading hands.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,980 ($38.75).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,693.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,844.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £783.60 million and a PE ratio of 186.00.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

