Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) PT Raised to $27.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDRE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cadre stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96. Cadre has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

