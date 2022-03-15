BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $974.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.99. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

