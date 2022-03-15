Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total transaction of $1,247,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $2,485,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,621 shares of company stock worth $82,255,262. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 37.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Hess by 50.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hess by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,065,000 after buying an additional 538,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

