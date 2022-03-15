Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $49.96 on Friday. Shell has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

