United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $272.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $204.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

