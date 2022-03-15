Bank of America Initiates Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.92.

TRU opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.66.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,026 shares of company stock worth $643,616 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

