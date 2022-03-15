Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 million and a PE ratio of -14.50. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

