Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.35 Million

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to post $353.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.90 million and the highest is $357.50 million. UDR posted sales of $299.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in UDR by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UDR by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

