Financial Comparison: Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) versus Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $68.00 million 5.41 $23.94 million $3.16 13.69 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.60 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 36.92% 17.82% 1.20% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greene County Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

