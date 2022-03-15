Financial Analysis: BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) & Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Vaccinex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International $166.70 million 3.30 $84.86 million $0.31 17.97 Vaccinex $630,000.00 57.69 -$28.85 million N/A N/A

BioDelivery Sciences International has higher revenue and earnings than Vaccinex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Vaccinex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International 50.90% 63.64% 31.63% Vaccinex N/A -197.52% -118.95%

Volatility and Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaccinex has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioDelivery Sciences International and Vaccinex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International 0 5 2 0 2.29 Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus target price of $6.39, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Vaccinex on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Vaccinex (Get Rating)

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, osteosarcoma, and melanoma. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and for other autoimmune disorders; and VX25, a bi-specific molecule based on natural killer T (NKT) vaccine platform for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.