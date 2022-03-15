Robert W. Baird Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $442.65.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $357.52 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.16.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

