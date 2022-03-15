Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BPZZF stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $13.51.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
