Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BPZZF stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $13.51.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

