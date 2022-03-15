WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$201.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$187.79.

TSE:WSP opened at C$164.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$168.14. The firm has a market cap of C$19.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.65. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$115.44 and a 12 month high of C$187.94.

In other WSP Global news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

