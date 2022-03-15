Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 79.2% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 486.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

