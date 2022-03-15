Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 79.2% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $25.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
