Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 81.7% in February

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.72. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 65.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
Yatra Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
