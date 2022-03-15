Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 81.7% in February

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.72. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 65.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

