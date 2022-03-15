Raymond James Reiterates “C$6.50” Price Target for Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEL. TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.23.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.77. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.