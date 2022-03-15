BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $256.83

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.83 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.11). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.09), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 314.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.83.
About BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)
Read More
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BBA Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.