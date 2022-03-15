NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NFI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.67.

NFI Group stock opened at C$13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -51.92. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$13.75 and a 12 month high of C$31.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.95%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,685,549.02.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

