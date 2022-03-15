Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price to $65.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. lifted their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -93.95 and a beta of 2.36. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in Docebo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after buying an additional 631,453 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Docebo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

