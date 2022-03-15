Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.43.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$38.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.74. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$37.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

