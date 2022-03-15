Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.93. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 587,228 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

