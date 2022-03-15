Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.93. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 587,228 shares.
Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.45.
Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
