Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.79. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 160,731 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.