Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.79. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 160,731 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)
