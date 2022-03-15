None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

None (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.41. 421,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 582,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

Get None alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in None stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of None (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of None as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.