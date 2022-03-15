Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $168.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.50. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,061,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,609,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

