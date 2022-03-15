Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE:FNA opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

