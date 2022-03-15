JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 2,900

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($42.91) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 3,040 ($39.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($31.86) to GBX 2,280 ($29.65) in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,628.57.

ASOMY stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $81.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

