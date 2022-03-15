Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.