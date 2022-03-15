Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTW. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.02 million, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.