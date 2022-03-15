Wolfe Research Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $83.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.