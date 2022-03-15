Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $100.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rivian from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 92.00.

RIVN stock opened at 35.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 64.33. Rivian has a 52 week low of 34.90 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

