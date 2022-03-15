KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KPTSF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

KPTSF stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

