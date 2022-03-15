Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC:YMZBY opened at $144.33 on Friday. Yamazaki Baking has a 52 week low of $144.33 and a 52 week high of $152.00.
