Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:YMZBY opened at $144.33 on Friday. Yamazaki Baking has a 52 week low of $144.33 and a 52 week high of $152.00.

Get Yamazaki Baking alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Yamazaki Baking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamazaki Baking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.