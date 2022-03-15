Jones Soda (JSDA) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Jones Soda to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Jones Soda’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jones Soda and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda Competitors 275 1269 1444 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 114.83%. Given Jones Soda’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Soda has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -12.24% -35.09% -19.23% Jones Soda Competitors -32.43% -153.36% -21.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jones Soda and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $14.79 million -$1.81 million -20.48 Jones Soda Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -25.35

Jones Soda’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.