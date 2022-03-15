AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Head-To-Head Survey

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SPS Commerce and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 AppFolio 0 2 0 0 2.00

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $168.86, indicating a potential upside of 41.77%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than AppFolio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 11.57% 10.10% 8.02% AppFolio 0.29% 0.35% 0.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $385.28 million 11.13 $44.60 million $1.21 98.44 AppFolio $359.37 million 10.65 $1.03 million $0.03 3,682.56

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than AppFolio. SPS Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats AppFolio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

